Journalist K G Parameswaran Nair dies at 94

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist K G Parameswaran Nair, 94, passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Thrikannapuram.

In a career spanning over 35 years with the Kerala Kaumudi, he was known for his editorial leadership and insightful legislative coverage.

He played a pivotal role in strengthening the rights and welfare of journalists in the state through his leadership in the KUWJ.

Nair has authored several books, including Kerala Niyamasabha: Charithravun Dharmavum. Nair has received 13 prestigious awards for his contribution to journalism. Among them are the K C Sebastian Award, K V Vijayaraghavan Award, Balakrishnan Award, P C Sukumaran Nair Award, and Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai Award. He also received the G Karthikeyan Memorial Award for best legislative reporting.

Nair is survived by wife Subhadramma, a music teacher and dubbing artist, daughters Rajeshwari and Suja, and sons-in-law Rajashekharan and Sunil Kumar. Chief Minister V D Satheesan condoled his demise.