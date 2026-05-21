SHRC orders Rs 50,000 payout after cop uses pepper spray on man in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has ordered the government to pay Rs 50,000 compensation in a complaint alleging that a sub-inspector sprayed a liquid resembling pepper spray into the eyes of a man who was called to the police station for allegedly sending messages to his wife while their divorce case was pending before a family court.

Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed that the compensation be paid within two months. If the compensation is not paid within two months, an interest of 8% must be paid for the period of delay.

The incident occurred at the Chirayinkeezhu police station on October 9, 2023. Action was taken on a complaint filed by Sreenath, a native of Kurakkada. According to the report, the SI became provoked during a conversation with the complainant and sprayed some liquid on his face, causing irritation to the eyes. The report, however, stated that there was no evidence of physical assault.

The report further stated that departmental disciplinary action had been decided against the SI over serious lapses and that the DySP Office had been ordered to conduct a detailed enquiry. Justice Alexander Thomas observed in the order that the complainant’s human rights had been violated.