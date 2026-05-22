Farmer producer firms shine at 'Krishi Vaibhav' expo in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-day agricultural expo ‘Krishi Vaibhav 2026’ aimed at empowering local farmers and promoting direct-to-consumer sales concluded at the Putharikandam Ground, featuring around 100 stalls.

Koyyikkalnadu Farmer Producer Company clinched the top prize among 50 competing farmer collectives, while Kottarakkara and Gramasamrudhi companies shared second place, and Aryad company secured the third position. In the public sector category, Marketfed and the Coconut Development Board tied for first place, followed by the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute in second and the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology in third. Ace Finepack, Ambadi Goshala, and the Kisan Service Society were judged the best among private exhibitors.

The event served as a commercial success, enabling farmers to secure direct trade contracts, eliminate middlemen, and successfully realise the ‘farm-to-fork’ model for maximum profitability.

Valedictory chief guest and NABARD chief general manager Nagesh Kumar Anumala said that such expos are crucial for giving farmer producer organisations necessary market visibility, during the closing ceremony presided over by CISSA general secretary Suresh Kumar C.

Key agricultural sector representatives, including Jyothish, Ramachandran, Pandurangan, Gopan Chennithala, Rajatha, Rajesh, and officials from NCDC and NDDB attended.