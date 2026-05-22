Hotel association hails PM Modi's call to boost domestic tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Hotel Association of India (HAI) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call urging Indians to prefer domestic destinations over overseas locations for leisure, conferences, events and weddings, saying the move could also create fresh opportunities to strengthen inbound tourism and boost foreign exchange earnings.

In a press release issued here, HAL said the initiative comes at a time when geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts are reshaping global travel patterns, positioning India as a stable and culturally diverse destination for international travellers.

According to HAI, increased domestic travel demand is expected to accelerate investments in tourism infrastructure, including hotels, resorts, wellness retreats, convention centres, cruises and heritage destinations.

The association said such expansion, backed by targeted international marketing, could significantly improve India’s appeal across leisure, business, medical, wellness, spiritual and MICE tourism segments.