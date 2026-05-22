Railways begins groundwork for third line from Thiruvananthapuram to Nagercoil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to rail infrastructure, the Southern Railway has initiated steps for the proposed third railway line along the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil stretch. The Railways has floated tenders for final location surveys, detailed field studies and preparation of technical documents for the project.

The proposal for a third railway line comes even as doubling works on the existing single-line section are progressing. Southern Railway had earlier allocated nearly Rs 1,000 crore for the doubling project on this route.

The corridor witnesses heavy passenger movement, particularly among daily commuters travelling between Kerala and Tamil Nadu for employment, education and commercial activities. The ongoing doubling works and the proposed third line are expected to ease congestion, enhance line capacity and facilitate operation of additional passenger and express trains on the route.

Two other important projects are also being taken up along with the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil third line — the Angamaly-Sabarimala new line and the Ambalapuzha-Thuravur doubling project. Together, the three projects are expected to significantly improve rail capacity, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu.

The tender for final location survey and field survey, floated by the chief engineer (Construction), Ernakulam Junction, has an estimated value of Rs 30.88 crore, and the works are to be completed within 24 months.