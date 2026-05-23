Eight months on, 68 families, yet to move into Thuruthy Twin Tower

Though the much-publicised inauguration of the Thuruthy Twin Tower apartment complex was held in September 2025 during the tenure of the LDF-led council, the flats are yet to be handed over to beneficiaries.



Sulfath, a resident in her 70s, says concerns over safety are growing as the monsoon approaches. “The corporation had assured us that the flats would be handed over soon. The earlier it happens, the better it will be for everyone,” she says, pointing to her cramped single-room house with little usable space.



“There is leakage in almost all the houses. The doors and windows are weak. We don’t know how safe we are here anymore.”

Apparently, the delay in handing over the new flats stemmed from incomplete construction work at the site. Antony Painuthara, chairman of the welfare standing committee of the Kochi corporation, says the local body is now taking steps to complete the remaining work.



“At the time of the inauguration, it was said the work would be completed within three months. However, there were issues with the drinking water connection and the sewage treatment plant,” he says.

“Those issues have now been addressed. An RO plant has been installed. The elevator, too, was installed only recently. Once the remaining work is completed, the flats will be handed over at the earliest.”

Antony adds that the progress of the project has already been discussed in the standing committee, and the matter will soon be tabled before the council.