Eight months on, 68 families, yet to move into Thuruthy Twin Tower

As evening falls over Fort Kochi, Harris P I settles down on a bench outside the ageing Kalvathy housing colony for a chat with fellow residents. Politics and local issues dominate the conversation.
Behind them stand apartment blocks marked by cracked walls, peeling paint and leaks. They are unfit to live in, the group grumbles.
“We have been living here for nearly two decades now,” says Harris, a daily wager. “When the inauguration of the newly built apartment complex was announced, we were hopeful that we would finally move into a safe place.
But it has been eight months, and the flats are yet to be allotted.”
At least 68 families currently live in the corporation housing colony at Kalvathy, built in phases in 2002 and 2007. Residents say the buildings have, for years, remained in poor and unhygienic condition, with structural issues — from the foundation to the roof.
Though the much-publicised inauguration of the Thuruthy Twin Tower apartment complex was held in September 2025 during the tenure of the LDF-led council, the flats are yet to be handed over to beneficiaries.
Sulfath, a resident in her 70s, says concerns over safety are growing as the monsoon approaches. “The corporation had assured us that the flats would be handed over soon. The earlier it happens, the better it will be for everyone,” she says, pointing to her cramped single-room house with little usable space.
“There is leakage in almost all the houses. The doors and windows are weak. We don’t know how safe we are here anymore.”
Apparently, the delay in handing over the new flats stemmed from incomplete construction work at the site. Antony Painuthara, chairman of the welfare standing committee of the Kochi corporation, says the local body is now taking steps to complete the remaining work.
“At the time of the inauguration, it was said the work would be completed within three months. However, there were issues with the drinking water connection and the sewage treatment plant,” he says.
“Those issues have now been addressed. An RO plant has been installed. The elevator, too, was installed only recently. Once the remaining work is completed, the flats will be handed over at the earliest.”
Antony adds that the progress of the project has already been discussed in the standing committee, and the matter will soon be tabled before the council.
Residents say the struggle for the Thuruthy housing project has stretched for over a decade. It was announced in 2012, while construction began in 2017. Later, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) joined hands with the corporation to complete the project.
Shakeer V I, another resident, recalls the long wait. “Tony Chammany was the mayor then. When we came to know about the Rajiv Awas Yojana scheme, we approached him seeking inclusion in the project,” he says.
“Later, we met the then minister K T Jaleel in Thiruvananthapuram for the sanction. Even then, the work was delayed. The foundation stone was laid in 2017 during Soumini Jain’s tenure as mayor, but the work gained pace only after CSML joined the project.”
Harris says residents are now considering protests if the handover is delayed further.
“For the past eight months, we have approached officials at both the Fort Kochi zonal office and the corporation’s main office,” he says.
“At the inauguration, we were told the shifting would happen soon after the local body elections. Now, even the assembly elections are over, and a new government has come to power. Our councillor has promised the flats will be handed over next month. We have decided to wait until June 15 before launching protests.”
Notably, the first tower complex, built at a cost of `41.74 crore, was a corporation project, while the second was developed by CSML.
The 11-storey tower built by the corporation has 199 residential units of 300sq.ft each, comprising a living/dining area, bedroom, kitchen and balcony. The complex also includes 81 parking slots, a 105 KLD sewage treatment plant, three elevators, three staircases, an anganwadi, and 14 shops.
The CSML-built tower has 195 residential units spread across 13 floors, with 15 units on each floor. It also includes 18 shops, parking facilities, solar panels on the rooftop and a common courtyard. Each flat measures around 350sq.ft.
As per the plan, along with the families from the Kalvathy colony, the corporation will allocate flats to eligible applicants under Rajiv Awas Yojana and LIFE Mission.
Earlier this year, following complaints and allegations over delays, the corporation council had decided to prepare the final list of beneficiaries before March 10. However, the process was delayed “due to elections and technical issues”.
“Of the 214 people who have applied, 78 applicants are yet complete the paperwork. Over the years, some applicants have also passed away, so we need details of legal heirs and inheritance,” Antony says.
“As elections were announced, meetings could not be conducted. The beneficiary list will be finalised and tabled before the council soon.”
For residents like Sulfath, the demand remains simple. “All we want is a safe shelter,” she says, looking toward the apartment towers nearby.
“Many elderly people and children here live in fear of rain, waterlogging and unsafe conditions. Once, we had so much hope about moving into the new flats. But after years, we are exhausted.”