Rough weather rocks renovation work at Shankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive in a few days, the ambitious renovation project to give a facelift for the iconic Shankhumukham beach is likely to face slowdown.

The project which was initially scheduled for completion in March has now been pushed further due to adverse weather conditions and interruptions caused by festival related activities. Since the work began, the area has remained inaccessible to the public.

The rough sea conditions and violent waves have washed away the excavated sand lying near the project site. “The sea has turned rough and now it will be challenging to continue with the work. Despite the ongoing work, many visitors are still coming there to spend time,” said Valiyathura ward councillor Sheeba Patrick.

Though crores have been spent for infrastructure development, the sorry state of the beach has remained a major concern and inconvenience for the public. The Rs 14-crore worth project includes the construction of a new 370-m-long seawall, reconstruction of the eroded pathway, and beautification of the beach area.

One of the main highlights of the project is a wave proof gallery facing the beach which will be constructed in concrete on top of boulders and rocks to sustain the rough waves and erosion.