Writers are a pampered lot in Kerala, says Paul Zacharia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran writer Paul Zacharia opined that writers need not be termed as people with a certain privilege. Speaking at the release of the English translation of ‘50 Stories’, a collection of his short stories, Zacharia said writing was not an elite activity.

“Writers are not privileged people. There’s no need to pamper them. Kerala is a society where writers are pampered like anything. They get respect, honour and a certain star value too, similar to or even greater than what’s bestowed on film personalities.” he said. Referring to the book, he said he became a writer by reading the translated works of international writers alongside native writers.

Releasing the work, poet K Jayakumar said Zacharia still has more to contribute in his literary journey. Poet Rosemary, who received the first copy spoke on the occasion.