12 illegal shops razed in Palayam market; no politics, says mayor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation, on Sunday, took down close to 12 shops that were reportedly functioning without proper documents in the Palayam Connemara Market. The demolition is touted to be the first phase of a continuous process, which will be implemented after verifying the documents of other shops working in the area.
Addressing the press after the demolition process, Mayor V V Rajesh said that people from local power groups have been dominating and controlling the area, blocking the space and giving it out for rent to others under benami names. “Despite being a Sunday, we decided to move promptly, considering the grave nature of the issue.”
Upon being asked by the media if there is any political angle to the demolitions, the mayor said that only illegal constructions are being taken down. “Politics will not be a protection for any illegal actions. We are examining if such buildings are there in other places as well,” Rajesh said.
He also urged those running shops without a proper permit to stop and apply for clearance from the corporation. While the buildings that were taken down have been confirmed as illegal constructions, Corporation sources said that more documents from the Smart City project will be looked into before taking further steps.
Acting on a complaint received recently, Rajesh also said that illegal money collection was also rampant in the market premises, which has now been eliminated after the corporation issued a notice against it.
Stating that at least 100 shops constructed as part of the Smart City project have been left stranded, Rajesh said that the BJP-led council is taking up the challenge. “There are some unscientific elements in that building, including a lack of ventilation. Some fish vendors got their shop rooms on the third floor, which is a problem indeed,” he said, that expert consultations will be done.