12 illegal shops razed in Palayam market; no politics, says mayor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation, on Sunday, took down close to 12 shops that were reportedly functioning without proper documents in the Palayam Connemara Market. The demolition is touted to be the first phase of a continuous process, which will be implemented after verifying the documents of other shops working in the area.

Addressing the press after the demolition process, Mayor V V Rajesh said that people from local power groups have been dominating and controlling the area, blocking the space and giving it out for rent to others under benami names. “Despite being a Sunday, we decided to move promptly, considering the grave nature of the issue.”

Upon being asked by the media if there is any political angle to the demolitions, the mayor said that only illegal constructions are being taken down. “Politics will not be a protection for any illegal actions. We are examining if such buildings are there in other places as well,” Rajesh said.