Asraya’s journey from an impossible bill to supporting two thousand kids

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It began with a boy and an impossible bill. Midway through their 30-year journey, the all-woman charity Asraya faced an unexpected test: finding money for Noufal, an 18-year-old cancer patient from a disadvantaged family who was staring at a leg amputation. They raised the funds, Noufal completed his treatment, and the experience transformed Asraya’s sense of what it could do.

“He grew up into a fine young man. It gave us confidence,” says Santha Jose, founder of Asraya -- known to volunteers, patients, and even doctors at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) as Santha Aunty.

That confidence has since shielded hundreds of children from the financial catastrophe that follows a cancer diagnosis. Santha Aunty founded Asraya in 1996 alongside a group of like-minded women to support families burdened by cancer.