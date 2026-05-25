Flood threat: MLA Muraleedharan visits Mulluvila, promises solution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MLA V Muraleedharan on Sunday visited the Mulluvila area at Attipra in Kazhakkoottam to directly assess the hardships faced by families who were relocated after surrendering their land for the establishment of Technopark nearly three decades ago.

The visit comes close on the heels of an article published by TNIE on the water-logging and other issues faced by residents and an anganwadi in the region.

The MLA interacted with the residents, visited houses and inspected the locality following complaints of severe waterlogging, poor drainage and the growing threat of snakes.

According to residents, the situation worsened over the years due to flooding and lack of proper infrastructure. Many families have reportedly shifted to rented houses after repeated flooding made life difficult, especially during monsoon.