Flood threat: MLA Muraleedharan visits Mulluvila, promises solution

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MLA V Muraleedharan on Sunday visited the Mulluvila area at Attipra in Kazhakkoottam to directly assess the hardships faced by families who were relocated after surrendering their land for the establishment of Technopark nearly three decades ago.
The visit comes close on the heels of an article published by TNIE on the water-logging and other issues faced by residents and an anganwadi in the region.
The MLA interacted with the residents, visited houses and inspected the locality following complaints of severe waterlogging, poor drainage and the growing threat of snakes.
According to residents, the situation worsened over the years due to flooding and lack of proper infrastructure. Many families have reportedly shifted to rented houses after repeated flooding made life difficult, especially during monsoon.
Locals alleged that the construction of new buildings as part of Technopark’s expansion and the filling of nearby land obstructed natural drainage channels leading to the Thettiyar canal.
They said rainwater that earlier flowed into the canal now remains stagnant in the residential area. Residents also raised concerns over the poor condition of roads, non-functioning streetlights and the need to keep the Technopark side gate open round the clock.
Muraleedharan said discussions would be held with the concerned authorities to find a permanent solution to the issues faced by the people.
The residents of Mulluvila had given up their land for the Technopark project during 1994-95 and were later rehabilitated in the Mulluvila locality after being allotted four cents of land each. Around 30 families currently reside in the area, which also houses an anganwadi.