Student police cadets must serve as ambassadors of Operation Toofan: Minister Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling upon students across the state to unite in support of ‘Operation Toofan’, the state police’s anti-drug campaign to combat the growing menace of narcotics in society, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said student police cadets (SPC) must take the lead in anti-drug awareness activities and act as brand ambassadors in the fight against substance abuse to safeguard the younger generation.

He was speaking while inaugurating the valedictory session of ‘Aikya 2026’, the SPC State Residential Camp, held at VPS Malankara and Girls Higher Secondary School, Venganoor.

The home minister said ‘Operation Toofan’ was launched to dismantle criminal networks involved in the distribution of chemical narcotics, particularly in and around school and college campuses. He emphasised that SPC cadets should stand in the front line of efforts to ensure that the youth never become victims of addiction.

A total of 939 cadets participated in the week-long camp. The home minister also received the ceremonial parade salute.