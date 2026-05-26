Violence grips Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam as SFI, KSU workers clash post Kerala University union results

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tension that was brewing on the Kerala University campus since Monday afternoon following the SFI’s massive victory in the union elections, erupted into violence at night with SFI and KSU workers exchanging blows and pelting stones at each other at Palayam Junction.

As the violence escalated, the police stepped in and used tear gas and water cannons and later caned the activists.

Soon after the violence and police action, both sides accused the other of instigating the fight. Senior CPM leaders alleged that the police targeted SFI workers alone.

The incident took place while both the SFI and KSU had taken out separate marches to celebrate their wins in the election. While the SFI won 35 out of 37 seats in the union polls, the KSU managed to win two.

As per SFI workers, when their march reached Palayam Junction, KSU members pelted stones at them. They also accused the police of attacking SFI members instead of removing the KSU workers.

“As part of our success celebrations, we wanted to go to Lok Bhavan, but cut short our plans and wrapped up our activities in front of the Secretariat. Later, KSU members began pelting stones at us, and the police deliberately attacked us,” SFI state president Sivaprasad later told the media.