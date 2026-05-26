Violence grips Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam as SFI, KSU workers clash post Kerala University union results

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tension that was brewing on the Kerala University campus since Monday afternoon following the SFI’s massive victory in the union elections, erupted into violence at night with SFI and KSU workers exchanging blows and pelting stones at each other at Palayam Junction.
As the violence escalated, the police stepped in and used tear gas and water cannons and later caned the activists.
Soon after the violence and police action, both sides accused the other of instigating the fight. Senior CPM leaders alleged that the police targeted SFI workers alone.
The incident took place while both the SFI and KSU had taken out separate marches to celebrate their wins in the election. While the SFI won 35 out of 37 seats in the union polls, the KSU managed to win two.
As per SFI workers, when their march reached Palayam Junction, KSU members pelted stones at them. They also accused the police of attacking SFI members instead of removing the KSU workers.
“As part of our success celebrations, we wanted to go to Lok Bhavan, but cut short our plans and wrapped up our activities in front of the Secretariat. Later, KSU members began pelting stones at us, and the police deliberately attacked us,” SFI state president Sivaprasad later told the media.
Following intervention by senior leaders, members of both outfits cleared the streets by 11 pm.
Meanwhile, senior CPM leaders M V Jayarajan and A A Rahim, who visited the spot, alleged that the police attacked SFI workers alone.
Jayarajan accused the KSU workers of becoming arrogant over the UDF being in power.
“Police and KSU workers attacked SFI students without provocation. Is this how Chennithala’s police work?” he said, targeting the home minister.
Rahim, CPM Thiruvananthapuram acting secretary, said even female SFI members were injured in the fight. “Instead of acting against the few KSU workers who pelted stones at our students, the police, out of sheer devotion to V D Satheesan, attacked SFI. Not just the KSU, but the police too have a role in this fight,” he alleged.
He warned that while they do not want any attack, if such actions continue, the government will have to pay the price.
SFI to take out march to Secretariat today
The SFI state committee will hold statewide protests and take out a march to the Secretariat on Tuesday in protest against the alleged police action. “The chief minister has opened the ‘protest’ gate of the Secretariat, and is inviting students. One cannot impress students with mere expressions,” Sivaprasad said, targeting Satheesan.