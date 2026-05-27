Fishermen stall Rs 177-crore devpt project at Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious Rs 177-crore development project at the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour has hit another roadblock with fishermen strongly opposing the ongoing construction work, citing flaws in the breakwater design and worsening navigational difficulties at the harbour mouth.
According to official sources, the work will resume only after a team from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) visits and assesses the construction.
The project, aimed at transforming Muthalapozhi into a safer and modern fishing harbour while addressing the issues at the harbour mouth, has now been temporarily halted following mounting protests from the fishing community and renewed safety concerns after a recent boat accident near the harbour mouth.
On Monday, a high-level meeting was attended by officials from the fisheries and harbour engineering departments and representatives of the fishing community.
According to officials, 40% of the breakwater structure has been completed. However, the fishermen expressed apprehensions about the curvy design of the breakwater.
Fishermen alleged that the partially completed breakwater structure has aggravated sand accumulation and wave activity inside the harbour, making navigation more dangerous for fishing vessels.
According to them, the current design is flawed and the construction on the seaward side has worsened the situation instead of improving it.
Situated at the meeting point of the Vamanapuram river and the Arabian Sea, Muthalapozhi is a key fishing hub in Thiruvananthapuram district, supporting the livelihoods of nearly 20,000 people. Around 160 large fishing vessels and nearly 400 smaller boats operate from the harbour.
“The old problems are returning. Sand accumulation inside the channel has increased and boats are still operating under dangerous conditions,” said Sajeev Salahudheen, vice-chairman of the Muthalapozhi Avakasa Samithi.
He pointed out that despite around 240 metres of the proposed 455-metre breakwater being constructed, no major improvement has been experienced so far.
However, officials with the harbour engineering department rejected the allegations and maintained that the situation at the harbour is far better compared to last year. Officials said the wave intensity inside the harbour has reduced considerably after the ongoing construction work.
“If you compare the current situation with last year, the difference is evident. Last year, boats were being tossed violently at the harbour mouth. This year, the wave strength has reduced. The work is only partially complete and final results can be assessed only after completion,” an official said.
“We have suspended the work for the time being and will restart only after the monsoon abates, by late August or September,” the official said.
Meanwhile, dredging remains stalled at the harbour mouth with the department failing to find a bidder even after tendering it for a third time.
“The Rs 2.2-crore dredging work has already been tendered three times. Last time, the amount quoted was 78% above the estimated cost and hence we cancelled the process. A fresh tender has been floated. The deadline for the latest tender is May 29,” the official added.
Officials said the existing government dredger is currently not being used following objections raised by the fishermen. A minister-level meeting has been scheduled on Friday to discuss the issues.