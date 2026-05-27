Fishermen stall Rs 177-crore devpt project at Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious Rs 177-crore development project at the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour has hit another roadblock with fishermen strongly opposing the ongoing construction work, citing flaws in the breakwater design and worsening navigational difficulties at the harbour mouth.

According to official sources, the work will resume only after a team from the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) visits and assesses the construction.

The project, aimed at transforming Muthalapozhi into a safer and modern fishing harbour while addressing the issues at the harbour mouth, has now been temporarily halted following mounting protests from the fishing community and renewed safety concerns after a recent boat accident near the harbour mouth.

On Monday, a high-level meeting was attended by officials from the fisheries and harbour engineering departments and representatives of the fishing community.

According to officials, 40% of the breakwater structure has been completed. However, the fishermen expressed apprehensions about the curvy design of the breakwater.

Fishermen alleged that the partially completed breakwater structure has aggravated sand accumulation and wave activity inside the harbour, making navigation more dangerous for fishing vessels.

According to them, the current design is flawed and the construction on the seaward side has worsened the situation instead of improving it.

Situated at the meeting point of the Vamanapuram river and the Arabian Sea, Muthalapozhi is a key fishing hub in Thiruvananthapuram district, supporting the livelihoods of nearly 20,000 people. Around 160 large fishing vessels and nearly 400 smaller boats operate from the harbour.

“The old problems are returning. Sand accumulation inside the channel has increased and boats are still operating under dangerous conditions,” said Sajeev Salahudheen, vice-chairman of the Muthalapozhi Avakasa Samithi.

He pointed out that despite around 240 metres of the proposed 455-metre breakwater being constructed, no major improvement has been experienced so far.