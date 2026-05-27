Man arrested for rape of minor sisters in Kerala's Kilimanoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kilimanoor police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man from Kadakkal and booked him under Pocso for alleged rape of two minor sisters under the pretext of removing ‘dosham’ from their family.

Sarath Babu, a resident of Chingeli near Kadakkal, was arrested for raping two sisters aged 17 and 13 since 2024. The police said the man, who had fleeced gold and cash from several victims by conducting tantric practices, got in touch with the family of the victims in 2024.

The girls had been living with their mother after their father had abandoned them. Sarath came in touch with the victims’ mother when she was frantically trying to sell off a portion of the ancestral property that belonged to her. Due to some reasons the sale was not taking shape and the family contacted Sarath. Sarath convinced them the family had some ‘dosham’ and as a result there was a delay in selling the land. Since the land was eventually sold, Sarath earned the family’s trust.

It was during this time he goaded the girls to have an intimate physical relationship with him by making them believe that it was the only way to remove the ‘dosham’ that has affected the family.