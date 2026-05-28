Robotic surgeries held at Thiruvananthapuram Govt Medical College Hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The orthopaedics department at the Government Medical College Hospital has successfully performed robotic surgeries on ten patients. Although the hospital does not currently own robotic surgery equipment, the procedures were conducted using an equipment brought in temporarily for student training purposes. The patients underwent knee replacement and hip replacement surgeries. Doctors stated that this is the first time in the state that this treatment has been performed through robotic surgery in the government sector.

The surgeries were led by Dr Manoj Kumar, Head of the Orthopedics Department. The team also included Dr Shobha (head of the aneesthesia department), Dr Dhanya, Dr Radhika, Dr Jayasree (head of the tadiology department), Sooraj, and surgical team members Dr Vinesh Senan, Dr Ashok, Dr Shibu, and Dr Devasuman.

Nurses Ramya and Sreeja, along with other supporting staff, participated in the operations. Conducted with the prior approval of higher authorities, including the hospital superintendent, the surgeries resulted in a successful recovery for all ten patients. Through these procedures, the doctors have demonstrated that precise treatment can be made available to patients once permanent robotic surgery equipment is acquired by the hospital.