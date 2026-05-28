Street vendors in Thiruvananthapuram continue to await ‘smart’ rehabilitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite crores being spent on setting up smart vending zones, street vendors in the state capital continue to struggle without any scientific rehabilitation plan in place. The corporation and Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) have failed to operationalise two major smart vending zones constructed at RKV Lane near Museum and near Sree Chithra Park at East Fort.

Plagued by design flaws, the smart vending zone at RKV Lane — built at a cost of around Rs 3 crore to rehabilitate traders evicted from the Museum area — is now heading for partial demolition. Meanwhile, traders displaced from the Sree Chithra Park area are still awaiting allotment of shops at the vending zone near East Fort, raising serious concerns over the corporation’s rehabilitation plans for street vendors.

Even five months after the BJP-led council assumed office at the corporation, authorities are yet to implement a scientific rehabilitation mechanism for street vendors. Unscientific planning and poor design of vending facilities have emerged as major challenges.

The smart vending zone near Sree Chithra Park, though construction was completed in 2023, also remains non-operational. A senior official of SCTL said that redesign efforts for the RKV Lane vending zone have begun, though no final proposal has been approved yet.

“The challenge is to remodel it in a way that actually works for both traders and the public. If everything is demolished and rebuilt, it will effectively become an entirely new project. We are examining how much of the existing structure can be retained,” the official said.

According to the official, one proposal under consideration is reducing the number of shops and enlarging the remaining units to improve usability.