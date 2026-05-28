Turning ‘waste to art’ with a green message in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a beach lover, sunset at Shankhumukham in Thiruvananthapuram is exotic, where golden waters caress the beach stretch, and where heritage and art walk hand-in-hand.

Now, adding to the elegance of the Kanayi masterpiece, Matsyakanya, is an objet d’art set up last week to enchant the public not just towards the finesse of the craft but also to the message it conveys.

The installation is of a huge bird, positioned on the beach near the stone pavilion or the legendary Arattu mandapam. The body of the bird is made of discarded plastic bottles collected by the Haritha Karma Sena volunteers. The message, written on the installation, reads, ‘Hi humans, this nature belongs to us too’.

Corporation official S I Saiju says the idea came after several initiatives were tried on the beach to create awareness, including beach clean-ups.

“We had also arranged for fancy bins to encourage people to use them for waste disposal. Yet, we did not get the results expected. So, this was conceived to spread a strong message.

We have also used thermocol, food containers, and discarded fishing gear. The 15-foot project was made by Hylesh Arts and completed in five days,” says Saiju, the health inspector of Project Secretariat, a corporation unit overseeing sanitation and development initiatives.