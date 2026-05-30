Ride collapse at Thiruvananthapuram park: Case against chairman, three others

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have registered a case against four people, including the chairman of the Happyland water theme park near Venjaramoodu, after an accident in one of the rides resulted in injuries to 13 people.

Apart from the chairman, the park supervisor and the electrician and the operator of the swing ride that collapsed midway on Thursday afternoon, were also booked. Venjaramoodu police said the accused have been charged under BNS sections 125, 125a and 125b.

The ride had around 20 people when a part of the swing came crashing down. The police said a welding defect resulted in the accident.

“The wear and tear of the machine parts seems to have played a role in the accident. An inspection revealed that the ride was affected by ageing. But the immediate cause of the accident was the welding failure, which resulted in a metal part breaking away,” a police official said.

Onlookers said they heard a loud snapping sound following which the ride came crashing down. The footage of the incident, which was shot by onlookers, revealed that a major tragedy was averted by a whisker.