First monsoon spell floods Thiruvananthapuram; pre-monsoon clean-up under fire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The First intense spell of rainfall ahead of the official onset of the southwest monsoon left several parts of the capital flooded on Saturday, raising questions about the effectiveness of the pre-monsoon sanitation drive undertaken by the City Corporation and other government departments.

Busy stretches at East Fort, Thampanoor and other low-lying areas witnessed severe waterlogging within hours of heavy rain, raising concern on the monsoon prepared in the capital - which is highly vulnerable to flooding.

The worst-hit was East Fort, one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs, where inundated roads left commuters stranded for hours. The polluted and clogged Amayizhanchan Canal overflowed, flooding nearby streets and causing inconvenience to traders and commuters.

Blaming the authorities for failing to undertake cleaning activities on time, Federation of Residents’ Associations, Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) president Jayadevan Nair said the capital has an extensive network of canals and drains capable of carrying away stormwater if properly maintained. “It is disappointing that the authorities have failed to clean and maintain these drains and canals on time. The capital city is vulnerable to flooding, but when it comes to flood mitigation, the authorities do not seem to follow a proper schedule. Cleaning should begin months ahead of the monsoon, not after the rains start. We had officially submitted letters to the authorities anticipating such issues, but nothing happened on the ground,” said Jayadevan Nair.

The flooding has also triggered a political blame game within the corporation, with opposition parties accusing the civic body of failing to implement the pre-monsoon sanitation drive effectively.

LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak alleged that major drains and canals across the city remain clogged with waste and silt. He said that the BJP leadership at the corporation has failed miserably in implementing the pre-monsoon drive.