Fuel price surge pushes Kerala transport sector into crisis; fare hike likely

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Surge in fuel costs has pushed the transport sector into crisis, with operators left with little choice but to pass the burden onto commuters. Following three consecutive hikes, diesel prices have risen by Rs 8 per litre in eight days - a development that has set off a chain reaction across the industry. Inter-state private bus operators are planning a fare increase from June 1, private stage carriers are lobbying for a revision, and auto and taxi unions are mounting pressure of their own, presenting the newly formed government with an early and uncomfortable test.

For long-distance operators, the math is stark. S Prasanthan, general secretary of the Contract Carriage Operators Association, said luxury inter-state buses consume around 400 litres of diesel daily, making the recent hikes deeply disruptive.

“There should at least be a hike of Rs 100 per ticket,” he said, adding that the association would soon meet the transport minister to press its demands. He was also clear that partial relief would not suffice. “Even if the government reduces the surcharge, it would not be sufficient. A fare hike is needed.”

The strain is just as acute for local private stage carriers. T Gopinathan, general secretary of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation, noted that private buses use between 70 and 110 litres of diesel daily, and stressed the need for an immediate fare revision.