Kerala Human Rights Commission orders RDO inquiry into happy land park injury case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Human Rights Commission has ordered the RDO to probe into the accident at Happy Land Amusement Park that left many people injured.

Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas issued the directive to the district collector in a suo motu case registered based on news reports into the water theme park accident. The commission has directed the RDO to serve notices to the park management, panchayat secretary and station house officer.

The RDO has also been directed to visit the spot and come up with a detailed report. Based on the RDO’s inspection and report, the collector should submit a detailed report before the commission in three weeks. The Rights Commission further instructed the Manikkal panchayat secretary to clarify about the licence issued to the park.

The measures taken after the accident should also be informed within three weeks.

Justice Alexander Thomas further directed the Rural Police Chief to submit a report, after a DySP-level investigation. The sitting has been scheduled for July 4.