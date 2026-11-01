Council meeting marred by stir; UDF, LDF stage walkout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting held here on Saturday witnessed stormy sessions and was marred by protest with the UDF and the LDF staging walkout. The UDF members staged a walkout in protest against the civic body’s failure to address the stray dog menace and LDF members walked out alleging attempts by the mayor denying the opposition an opportunity to raise public issues ending the 15th council meeting since the BJP-led administration assumed office, abruptly on Saturday.

The meeting witnessed multiple confrontations and kicked off with a warm welcome by the BJP members for Vazhottukonam ward councillor R Sugathan. The council session turned immediately stormy after the BJP councillors demanded action against Thrikannapuram councillor Ajin S, who is facing a vigilance probe over bribery allegations. They raised slogans and displayed placards seeking his removal.

Raising the stray dog issue, UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinathan alleged that the corporation did not have even basic data on the number of dogs captured and sterilised.

Despite spending lakhs of rupees, the civic body had failed to make any tangible progress in tackling the menace, he said. Councillor Sudheer Khan alleged that Mayor V V Rajesh had failed to take steps to capture stray dogs in the Vizhinjam ward. Several opposition councillors also raised the similar complaint triggering heated exchanges.