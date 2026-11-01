Government will position Keralam as major maritime hub: CM V D Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pitching an ambitious economic transformation agenda for the next five years, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has identified the maritime economy, emerging technologies, education and healthcare as the key drivers of a new-age Keralam, setting a target of generating lakhs of jobs through the Mission Samudra initiative by 2031.

In his message on the state’s 70th formation day on November 1, Satheesan said the government would move beyond traditional development models to position Keralam as a major maritime, aviation, education and healthcare hub.

Mission Samudra envisages an integrated maritime economy linking the Vizhinjam International Seaport and minor ports with road, rail and inland waterway networks, logistics parks, maritime clusters and port-linked cities.

“The target is to shift at least 50% of goods transportation from road to sea. Cruise shipping and river-linked tourism will feature in subsequent phases,” the chief minister said.

Satheesan said the initiative could generate lakhs of jobs by 2031. Keralam, which has four international airports, would also be developed as a major aviation hub.

The government plans to attract investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, machine learning and robotics, besides establishing data centres, semiconductor facilities and Global Capability Centres. These initiatives would create new employment opportunities for young people, he said.

The state would also seek to attract students from outside Keralam by developing international-standard educational institutions, introducing contemporary courses and providing specialised training. Satheesan said the state should emerge as a destination for quality healthcare as well.