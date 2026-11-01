‘IFFK will remain in Thiruvananthapuram’: Minister P C Vishnunadh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to speculations, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will continue to be held in the state capital, said cultural minister P C Vishnunadh.

Addressing the organising committee meeting here on Saturday, he said, “There has been fake news circulating that the IFFK would be shifted to Kochi. The unique and popular festival has become a brand of the capital. The festival will continue to be organised here, though the film city is planned for Kochi.”

Aiming to promote the state’s tourism sector during IFFK, the tourism department will take foreign delegates to different destinations in the state. The minister said the 31st IFFK will have a 24-hour film screening. TNIE had earlier reported on the Academy’s decision to hold a round-the-clock movie screening.

“The festival attracts several delegates from foreign countries and other states. The tourism department will coordinate with the IFFK organisers to support delegates who wish to visit tourist destinations in the state. The organisers will communicate the details to the delegates about the same. This initiative will help in promoting the tourism sector in Kerala,” he said.