‘All schools should consider teaching Malayalam’: Minister C P John

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the mother tongue was once described by poet Vallathol Narayana Menon as a person’s ‘birth mother’, today science has proven its worth through its research on mother tongue-based education, said Transport Minister C P John.

“If our children are willing to pay exorbitant fees to study foreign languages such as German and Spanish, I think there is nothing wrong in them learning Malayalam either. All schools in the state should consider teaching Malayalam to students. Our students do not have any difficulty in learning a new language,” he said, after inaugurating the ‘Keram Keralam coconut food and product exhibition’ organised by Malayalam Pallikkoodam at the Thycaud Government

UP School on Sunday. The 70th Keralam Piravi Day celebrations of Pallikkoodam were inaugurated by Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh by drawing a coconut tree and writing ‘Ente Keralam’ on a cloth canvas. “We might think that today’s children have the best facilities, but they do not have the advantage of walking through paddy fields on the way to school,” he said, recalling his childhood days.