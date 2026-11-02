Keralam called ‘God’s Own Country’ due to our mentality of coexistence: Minister P C Vishnunadh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalis may have differences of opinion in many cases, but they have proved many times that they will stand together in times of crises, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said on Sunday.

“Keralam is called ‘God’s Own Country’ not just because of its scenic landscape but also because of our mentality of coexistence and our ability to accommodate all societies and move forward,” Vishnunadh said after inaugurating ‘Festival of Keralam’, the one-year-long celebration of the 70th anniversary of Keralam’s formation, at the Nisagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Vishnunadh also hailed the fact that Keralam is the first state to have a dedicated department for senior citizens as the state turns 70. The minister also launched the portal for Business Policy and Process Re-engineering Cell (BPPR Cell), which serves to seek public opinion to amend rules and some laws.

The loud celebrations seen today are the result of the realisation that, beyond any redrawn boundaries, Keralites are a handful of people, said Transport Minister C P John.

“The idea of Keralam was formed much before the state of Keralam itself was formed, remnants of which can be even seen today. Even after 70 years of formation, Keralam is only becoming stronger irrespective of the many efforts by both internal and external forces,” John said in his presidential address.

The Bharana Bhasha Awards were also distributed by the minister during the ceremony. Thrissur was selected the Best District, while National Employment Services was selected as the Best Department.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who took part in the event as the guest of honour, said that the minor differences of opinion Malayalis have amongst themselves are an opportunity to learn and realise more about themselves.