Thiruvananthapuram: 11 ‘GPays’ later, West Bengal native dupes Mukkola shop of Rs 2.2 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For over a month, a West Bengal native bought groceries from a margin-free market in Thiruvananthapuram district by showing fake GPay payment messages at the counter. The alleged fraudster made the purchases from the shop at Mukkola in Vizhinjam without paying a rupee to the owner’s account, the police said.

By the time the owner checked his bank transactions, the purchases had cost him more than Rs 2.2 lakh. Acting on his complaint, the Vizhinjam police tracked down the accused, identified as Mrityunjoy Paul, to his native place, Medinipur. He was booked on cheating charges.

According to police, Mrityunjoy bought provisions from the shop 11 times between July 21 and August 23, each time falsely claiming that he had paid through GPay.

“He used to purchase groceries, especially essentials, for huge amounts like Rs 25,000 at once. He maintained a good relationship with the owner and gave the impression that he was buying for the labourers staying at a camp in Vizhinjam.