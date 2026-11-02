Thiruvananthapuram: 11 ‘GPays’ later, West Bengal native dupes Mukkola shop of Rs 2.2 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For over a month, a West Bengal native bought groceries from a margin-free market in Thiruvananthapuram district by showing fake GPay payment messages at the counter. The alleged fraudster made the purchases from the shop at Mukkola in Vizhinjam without paying a rupee to the owner’s account, the police said.
By the time the owner checked his bank transactions, the purchases had cost him more than Rs 2.2 lakh. Acting on his complaint, the Vizhinjam police tracked down the accused, identified as Mrityunjoy Paul, to his native place, Medinipur. He was booked on cheating charges.
According to police, Mrityunjoy bought provisions from the shop 11 times between July 21 and August 23, each time falsely claiming that he had paid through GPay.
“He used to purchase groceries, especially essentials, for huge amounts like Rs 25,000 at once. He maintained a good relationship with the owner and gave the impression that he was buying for the labourers staying at a camp in Vizhinjam.
Each time, he showed the GPay message that the amount had been transferred. But it was not credited to the owner’s account. The owner did not notice it either. Hence, he kept coming back to the same shop,” said O K Hemant Kumar, circle inspector of the Vizhinjam police station.
The groceries did not however end up in any labour camp. Police said he resold the items to other shops and individuals.
“The accused had absconded. As the shop owner had his contact details, we traced the number and found his wife’s contact details. Our team travelled to Medinipur and arrested him,” the inspector said.
The police found that he had bought new home appliances at his residence using the defrauded money. The police are yet to ascertain where he stayed in Vizhinjam and what he did for a living here. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.