Vizhinjam Port marks milestone with first direct import cargo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Port received its maiden import shipment on a vessel arriving from China. The landmark inbound container, carrying engineered building boards intended for the construction industry as an alternative to traditional plywood, was booked from Ningbo, China, aboard the vessel MSC Sabrina III.

The consignment was handled by BS2G Logistics and Ship Chandlers Pvt. Ltd., a local Thiruvananthapuram startup - on behalf of the city-based enterprise Altair Group. S Jeromic George, MD of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), will preside over the official flag-off ceremony for the first import container on Tuesday.

Industry experts noted that the launch of direct import operations transforms Vizhinjam from a pure transshipment hub into a direct trade gateway for Keralam. Importers can now unload, clear, store, and distribute cargo directly through Vizhinjam rather than depending on distant ports. It is expected to significantly reduce transit times and shipping overheads for regional entrepreneurs while retaining valuable logistics revenue within the state.