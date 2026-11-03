Insurance company ordered to pay Rs 1.2L for damaged TV in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district consumer commission has ordered an insurance company to pay Rs 1 lakh for a damaged TV. The United India Insurance Company was also asked to pay Rs 25,000 compensation and Rs 3,000 as legal costs to the complainant.

The order came on a petition filed by Thiruvananthapuram native Francis Jacob Tharakan. The commission bench comprising president P V Jayarajan and members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R heard the petition. The complainant was represented by advocates Sreevaraham N G Mahesh and Sheeba Sivadasan.

Tharakan, who had bought a Sony Bravia LCDtelevision from Qatar in December 2006, brought it to his home in Thiruvananthapuram in March 2009. In August 2011, he took a householder’s insurance policy from the company, with a Rs 2 lakh coverage for the TV. The policy was renewed every year till 2015.

In October 2015, the TV developed faults and the service centre said it was not worth repairing, following which Tharakan filed a claim in December 2015. Though the insurance company accepted it as a total loss, it offered only Rs 38,000, saying that its surveyor assessed the TV’s present market value as Rs 80,000 and cut 50% as depreciation, with another Rs 2,000 deducted as excess. However, Tharakan refused to accept the amount.