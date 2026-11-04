15k to participate in Trivandrum Marathon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 15,000 people will take part in the third annual UST Trivandrum Marathon to be held on November 15.

The event is organised jointly by UST and NEB Sports. Professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and public can participate in the marathon.

UST has also signed a three-year MoU with the Sanju Samson Foundation. This year’s event is the first since the MoU.

The foundation will also join the marathon as a community partner. Noted actor and director Basil Joseph will attend the event.

In addition to the full marathon (42.2km), participants can join a half marathon (21.1km), a 10k or a 5k run. For childhood cancer survivors, the event will have a special 1k run. The full marathon will begin at 3.30 am, with other races scheduled in the morning. The 1k run is organised in association with the Regional Cancer Centre’s paediatric oncology department.

Recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, UST marathon provides runners an opportunity to qualify for international races. It also has a total prize money of `25 lakh.

“A share of the marathon proceeds will support our corporate social responsibility programmes. In just three years, this event has grown to bring people from all over India together with a shared sense of purpose. We look forward to welcoming runners and families from across the country to Thiruvananthapuram,” says Alexander Varghese, president of the UST.

“UST Trivandrum Marathon has grown from more than 10,000 runners in 2025 to an expected 15,000 this year. That growth reflects Keralam’s enthusiasm for running and the support this event has received. We are proud to welcome participants from over 10 countries, including the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, France, and Malaysia, as well as from 25 states across India,” said Nagaraj Adiga, chairman and MD of NEB Sports.

To register, visit: mysamay.in