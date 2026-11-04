CM Satheesan fulfils promise to young Riwani with new ‘Snehaveedu’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Months after a heartfelt plea captured public attention, a young schoolgirl’s dream of a rain-proof home became a reality as Chief Minister V D Satheesan officially handed over the keys of a brand-new house to Riwani and her family.

The new residence, named ‘Snehaveedu’, was constructed by the Kottarakkara-based MGM Group following a personal commitment made by the Chief Minister to Riwani, a student at Mulloor Government KV LPS in Vizhinjam.

The keys were formally presented to the family in a special ceremony held at the chief minister’s chamber in the secretariat.

The initiative stems from a viral video circulated across media outlets in June, in which young Riwani delivered a poignant message: “When it rains at night, we can’t sleep... So dear chief minister uncle... Will you build us a new house? We can sleep in it... I will give you the money when I grow up...”

Moved by the appeal, the chief minister personally contacted Riwani’s mother, Priyanka, to assure government support and secure a safe home for the family.

Following the chief minister’s public assurance, MGM Group chairman Dr Geevarghese Yohannan stepped forward to fully sponsor and execute the construction. The residence was completed in just three months by Janaki Builders.

Commending the corporate social responsibility effort, the chief minister praised the MGM Group for its swift intervention and humanitarian support.

Furthering their support, Dr Yohannan announced that the MGM Group will fully fund Riwani’s ongoing education under the Vidyamritham project ­— a joint venture with actor Mammootty’s Care and Share International Foundation-and offer her admission at MGM School.

The ceremony was attended by MLA M Vincent, MGM Group chairman Geevarghese Yohannan and Jainamma Yohannan, among others.