High Court-appointed amici curiae inspect dog shelter at Kuttichal in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial private dog shelter at Kuttichal has come under legal scrutiny of the High Court with the amici curiae members appointed by the court visiting the shelter following a petition filed by the People for Animal (PFA) alleging irregularities in the handling of stray dogs relocated from the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation limits.

The HC has appointed a two-member amici curiae to monitor the compliance of the Supreme Court’s directives on stray dog management across the state. They have been authorised to submit periodic reports on their observations at different locations concerning stray animal regulation. On Wednesday, the team visited the facility and interacted with PFA members, Kuttichal grama panchayat authorities and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation officials.

The Kuttichal grama panchayat recently suspended the dog breeding licence of the private shelter operator and issued a 15-day ultimatum to shift the facility out of its jurisdiction. The team inspected the premises in the presence of panchayat representatives and heard the concerns raised by PFA. The PFA has raised concerns over the condition of dogs kept at the facility, the circumstances under which they were brought there and the absence of transparent records on their relocation and upkeep.

The organisation has also questioned the accountability of the corporation and the private operator in managing animals captured under the stray dog management programme. PFA member Sreedevi S Kartha said that the inspection brought several procedural concerns to the attention of the amici curiae. “The premises of the shelter appeared cleaner than in earlier video evidence. Previously, when we visited the place there were around 170 dogs, but yesterday there were only around 80 dogs. They have again relocated the dogs to undisclosed shelters,” said Sreedevi.