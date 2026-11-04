India-Sri Lanka NCC cycling expedition training begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The joint training phase for the India-Sri Lanka NCC cycling expedition 2027 to be held in Colombo on November 15 officially started at Vallikavu, Karunagappally. The 13-day joint training programme, which will continue till November 13, marks a significant step in strengthening international youth cooperation and military diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring nations.

The cycling team comprises NCC cadets from both India and Sri Lanka, representing the youth talent from both the nations. An 11-member delegation from Sri Lanka, including NCC cadet cyclists and administrative staff, arrived at Vallikavu on November 1.

The Indian team includes 14 NCC cadet cyclists along with 10 support staff members. The overall conduct and logistics of the joint training phase are managed by the Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate, in coordination with the NCC Group Headquarters, Kollam.

After completion of their training, the team will depart for Sri Lanka on November 13. The expedition will cover nearly 3,500 kilometres from Colombo to New Delhi.