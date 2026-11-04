Pangappara struggles to come to terms with Abhiram’s death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Calm and quiet” was how his neighbours described Abhiram. They could not believe he is dead.
Pangappara, a rural neighbourhood near Sreekaryam, was shrouded in shock and grief. Neighbours poured into the teen’s house, consoling his father Madhu and mother Dharmaja.
“Abhiram wouldn’t do anything to hurt his parents or relatives. His friends were also good children. We don’t know why these kids killed him,” said Deepa, his aunt.
Dharmaja, who arrived from Saudi Arbaia, where she works, in the early hours of Tuesday, could not control her emotions. In the courtyard, surrounded by friends and neighbours, Madhu mostly stayed silent.
“I spoke to my son for the last time around 7.45pm on Sunday. He said he would be back in a few minutes. He never came. I approached the police and filed a complaint. We thought he had gone missing, until I realised on Monday evening that he had been killed,” said Madhu, an AITUC union leader and autorickshaw driver.
Aneesh, a neighbour, said everyone knew Madhu and his family. “Abhiram was my son’s classmate and close friend till Class 10. We never heard any complaint against him,” said Aneesh.
Abhiram lived with Madhu and maternal grandmother Valsala. His elder sister is settled in West Asia. His funeral will be held at 11am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the residents protested against the police when the accused were brought to the crime spot in the morning. “We want to know the reason for the murder. Had the police investigated the missing case more efficiently, we could have saved him,” said one of Madhu’s friends.
Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Arul R B Krishna said the police conducted a proper probe.
“The complaint was lodged at Sreekaryam police station after 11pm. Officials on duty traced his phone calls to identify the accused. Questioning and other proceedings continued till 4am on Monday. We suspected Abhiram’s murder. Further probe was carried out after senior officials arrived,” he said.