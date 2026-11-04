Pangappara struggles to come to terms with Abhiram’s death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Calm and quiet” was how his neighbours described Abhiram. They could not believe he is dead.

Pangappara, a rural neighbourhood near Sreekaryam, was shrouded in shock and grief. Neighbours poured into the teen’s house, consoling his father Madhu and mother Dharmaja.

“Abhiram wouldn’t do anything to hurt his parents or relatives. His friends were also good children. We don’t know why these kids killed him,” said Deepa, his aunt.

Dharmaja, who arrived from Saudi Arbaia, where she works, in the early hours of Tuesday, could not control her emotions. In the courtyard, surrounded by friends and neighbours, Madhu mostly stayed silent.

“I spoke to my son for the last time around 7.45pm on Sunday. He said he would be back in a few minutes. He never came. I approached the police and filed a complaint. We thought he had gone missing, until I realised on Monday evening that he had been killed,” said Madhu, an AITUC union leader and autorickshaw driver.

Aneesh, a neighbour, said everyone knew Madhu and his family. “Abhiram was my son’s classmate and close friend till Class 10. We never heard any complaint against him,” said Aneesh.