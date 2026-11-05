Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala promises safety of Kuki students in state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of Kuki Student’s Organisation led by Mangpi Haokip, on Wednesday met Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. In the meeting held at his secretariat office, Mangpi and the delegation members apprised the minister of the ongoing humanitarian crisis and hardships being faced by Kuki -Zo students and the displaced families post the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023.

They also highlighted issues related to educational discontinuity, safety and welfare of Kuki students studying in Keralam and other parts of the country.

They sought the continued institutional support for the students. Chennithala reportedly assured the delegation that the Kerala government stands for the protection, welfare and rights of all students and citizens in the state, irrespective of community.

He also extended all possible support to ensure the students safety, dignity and educational well being. Chennithala said that the concerns raised by the delegation would be taken up appropriately and that the state would continue to uphold justice and humanity.