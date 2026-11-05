Kunnukuzhy abattoir fails another trial; corp warns of vigilance probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-delayed modern abattoir project at Kunnukuzhy, which was set up at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore, has hit another roadblock with the latest trial run of its effluent treatment plant (ETP) ending in failure. The corporation is considering a vigilance investigation if the agencies responsible for executing and maintaining the facility fail to rectify the errors.

According to sources, the corporation has convened another meeting with the implementing agency, the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Ltd (KEL), and the agency contracted for operation and maintenance to discuss the repeated failure of the facility and work out a plan to fix the error to make it operational.

The abattoir, designed to handle around 50 to 75 animals, was equipped with modern facilities including an ETP, biogas units, chilling rooms, odour-control systems and a rendering plant for scientific waste management. However, the facility could not be opened for regular operations after officials found that the ETP was not functioning as intended during the trial run.

“After spending such a huge amount, we should get results. If the agencies fail to take proper action even after the next meeting, we may have to consider a vigilance investigation. There appears to be deficiencies in construction and we cannot allow such a project to remain non- functional after investing so much money,” a corporation official said.

The ETP has emerged as the principal stumbling block to commissioning the facility.