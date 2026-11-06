KU Syndicate divided over resolution against SFI stir at Maharaja’s College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The alleged misconduct of SFI activists towards Higher Education Minister and Kerala University Pro-Chancellor Roji M John at a graduation ceremony in Maharaja’s College has triggered a political confrontation in the Kerala University Syndicate, with UDF and BJP members supporting a resolution condemning the incident and Left members strongly opposing it.

The resolution, finally passed by the UDF-dominated Syndicate, demanded exemplary disciplinary action against the SFI activists responsible for allegedly behaving disrespectfully towards the minister during the graduation ceremony held at the Ernakulam-based college.

The Left Syndicate members, however, termed the resolution anti-student and said they would stand with students and their right to protest. In a statement, they said they had strongly opposed the resolution brought by UDF members, alleging that students of Maharaja’s College had insulted the minister.

They alleged that UDF and BJP members had jointly supported a resolution that described student protest agitations as a curse on society. The Left members said the resolution reflected the government’s intolerance towards student protests and agitations at a time when people were increasingly recognising the significance of student movements against injustices and undemocratic practices, including those in the national capital.

Describing the resolution as anti-student, the Left members alleged that it reflected the selfish interests and political showmanship of those seeking the protection of those in power. “We stand with students,” they said. The resolution was supported by UDF and BJP members, while the Left members recorded their dissent.

In connection with the university’s 90th anniversary, the Syndicate decided to conduct mercy chance examinations for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses, covering batches from 1986 onwards. Examinations for professional courses will be held subject to approval from the respective regulatory agencies.