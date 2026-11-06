Smart City projects turn into dead assets in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With several facilities implemented under Smart City Mission remaining non-functional, partially operational or lying underutilised, the city corporation has initiated a comprehensive physical assessment of 81 projects claimed to have been completed by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL).

Launched in 2016 with a project outlay of `1,538 crore, the Smart City Mission aimed to improve basic infrastructure in the city and explore IT-based solutions to make the city ‘smart’. Though several completed projects were handed over to the corporation during the LDF’s term in 2024, the new BJP-led administration has decided to start handing over the process all over again citing issues in the many of the completed projects.

A senior official told TNIE that several facilities remain non-functional or underutilised and hence the engineering wing has been deputed to inspect all 81 projects to review physical condition, operational status, maintenance requirements and the repairs needed to make them functional and submit a detailed report by November 20.

The official said that the present practice is to declare projects handed over through official letters and emails, without a comprehensive physical inspection and transfer of technical records. “This is not the right way and hence we are insisting that the handover process should include a detailed inventory of equipment and components, technology specifications, Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) details and the Defect Liability Period (DLP),” said the official.

Many infrastructure projects including children’s park, electric vehicle charging station near Putharikandam Maidan are yet to become operational. Smart vending zones at RKV Lane and near Sree Chithra Park developed under Smart City are also lying unused.