Sreekaryam murder: Accused’s girlfriend arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development in the murder of Abhiram, the 17-year-old at Sreekaryam here, the police have arrested the girlfriend of the second accused, Umar, on Thursday. Aiswarya, Umar’s partner, had also been found to be part of the conspiracy in the case.

Meanwhile, police officers informed that the probe is currently proceeding based on analysis of technical evidence, including their social media account details, and CCTV visuals. Custody of the remanded accused will be sought on Saturday, sources said.

According to Police, Aiswarya was also part of the conspiracy to mislead the police that Umar was not in the crime scene. “Aiswarya had been on a call with Umar, but his phone was kept at his home itself. This was aimed to deceive the police by creating an impression that Umar had not left the house. This is suspected to be linked to the larger plan to frame the first accused alone, who is a minor,” a top police official told TNIE.

Meanwhile, a video had surfaced in which the deceased Abhiram and his friends are seen engaging in a verbal fight with another set of children.