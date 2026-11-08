Words of light help Thiruvananthapuram native Devika take home ‘A’ grade for third consecutive year in a row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping down from the stage and walking towards her teacher led by the stage in-charge, Devika Suresh was happy, but not fully satisfied. Reaching her class teacher Sreelatha, who gently unpinned her chest number, she was relieved that her performance in the Extempore competition went well.

The Class 10 student from Government Blind School, Olessa, went back home with an A grade for the third year in a row for her words of light, at the State Special School Kalolsavam held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Manacaud, here on Saturday. Recognised as 60% blind, Devika can read only if the font size is quite big. The rest of the information input is mostly through hearing.

“But still, I love to generate trending AI images, like the recent 80s trend,” said the girl, who spoke on how AI should be used effectively. Speaking on the topic ‘AI and Arts’, Devika ended her speech saying that even while using AI, the steering wheel should be in our hands, which made even the kids who seemed sleepy earlier give her a good applause. Studying in a general school till Class 7, where she was not very active, Devika shifted to her current school three years back.

The shift became a landmark event in her life, as she represented her school thrice and took back the best grade. Planning to opt for Humanities after Class 10, the teenager said that she is only figuring out what she wants to be in her life.