Sreekaryam murder: Umar denies any role

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after the murder of 17-year-old Abhiram at Pangappara shocked the state capital, the second accused in the case, Umar, broke down before the media on Sunday, claiming that he had no involvement in the crime. Talking to the media after the evidence collection at the crime spot on Sunday, he said that he does not know the victim, Abhiram.

“I was not at the crime spot. I was arrested for an offense I had not committed. Abhiram is not even my friend,” he said. He was brought to the spot where Abhiram’s body was found. Investigators allege that Umar has actively participated and has helped the 17-year-old prime accused to murder Abhiram last Sunday.

Umar has also been accused in several cases, including a KAAPA case.

Judicial First Class Magistrate Court earlier on Saturday granted the police custody of the second and third accused, Umar and Ananda, for two days for further interrogation and evidence collection. According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the accused hid the body in a banana plantation after heavy rain foiled their plan to move it in a sack.