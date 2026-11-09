Thiruvananthapuram: Move to set up compressed biogas plant at Sainik School draws flak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s move to set up a Compressed Biogas Plant (CBG) on 20 acres of land belonging to Sainik School Kazhakoottam has triggered widespread protest from the part of parents, alumni and residents. It is learned that a team led by Mayor V V Rajesh visited the school on November 4 to assess the feasibility of the land to set up the CBG plant.

Alumni associations, parent bodies and local residents associations have decided to approach the Defence Ministry, state government and other authorities concerned demanding to drop the move to set up the plant in a densely populated area with a slew of educational institutions, KINFRA Park and other institutions.

They are planning to launch a campaign — Save Sainik School Kazhakootam and the nearby residents — to resist the move of the corporation. The proposed site has drawn concern as the residential campus houses more than 600 cadets, besides teachers, non-teaching staff and their families.

Around 1,500 people are estimated to live within the campus. The institution also has a lower primary school with over 200 students. Manoj P, a local resident and retired Sainik School teacher, said that bringing nearly 300 tonnes of municipal waste daily from across the corporation into this area is completely unacceptable.