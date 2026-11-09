Thiruvananthapuram: Move to set up compressed biogas plant at Sainik School draws flak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation’s move to set up a Compressed Biogas Plant (CBG) on 20 acres of land belonging to Sainik School Kazhakoottam has triggered widespread protest from the part of parents, alumni and residents. It is learned that a team led by Mayor V V Rajesh visited the school on November 4 to assess the feasibility of the land to set up the CBG plant.
Alumni associations, parent bodies and local residents associations have decided to approach the Defence Ministry, state government and other authorities concerned demanding to drop the move to set up the plant in a densely populated area with a slew of educational institutions, KINFRA Park and other institutions.
They are planning to launch a campaign — Save Sainik School Kazhakootam and the nearby residents — to resist the move of the corporation. The proposed site has drawn concern as the residential campus houses more than 600 cadets, besides teachers, non-teaching staff and their families.
Around 1,500 people are estimated to live within the campus. The institution also has a lower primary school with over 200 students. Manoj P, a local resident and retired Sainik School teacher, said that bringing nearly 300 tonnes of municipal waste daily from across the corporation into this area is completely unacceptable.
“The Ministry of Defence has asked the corporation and Sainik School officials to jointly assess the feasibility of placing a CBG plant on 20 acres here, following which senior officials inspected the campus.
The news has created intense fear among residents, parents, and local business owners. Setting up a major waste treatment facility right in the heart of a densely populated academic and residential zone will have far-reaching adverse consequences. The corporation should find isolated, uninhabited land elsewhere,” he said.
Parents and alumni fear that the establishment of a large waste-processing facility near the residential campus could expose students and staff to foul odour, air pollution, increased movement of garbage trucks and possible groundwater contamination.
“The parents are unanimously opposing this proposal. It’s a residential institution where hundreds of students stay and train on campus round the clock with very minimal vacation breaks. Bringing an external waste plant into an institution running under defence administration for over 65 years defies logic.
Past experiences like Brahmapuram stand as clear warnings of what happens when waste sites are mismanaged over the years. If this project proceeds, parents will be forced to pull their children out of the institution entirely. We are submitting petitions across all levels, from local representatives to the Defence Ministry and the chief minister, to stop this project,” said Sulthana N, president of the Parents Association, Sainik School Kazhakootam.
However, the city corporation has taken an U-turn in the matter. Health standing committee chairperson M R Gopan said that the corporation has no plans to set up a waste plant on Sainik School premises. “The corporation has not initiated any work there, nor do we have any plans or proposals for a waste project in such a densely populated residential area. Misleading claims are being raised by political opponents trying to create unnecessary panic,” he said.
To approach Def Ministry
Alumni associations, parent bodies and local residents associations have decided to approach the Defence Ministry, state government and other authorities concerned demanding to drop the move to set up the plant in a densely populated area with a slew of educational institutions, KINFRA Park and other institutions