Two weeks into hunger strike, LPST rank holder Valarmathi faces police notice over sheds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was nearly two weeks into lower primary school teacher (LPST) rank holder Valarmathi’s hunger strike before the secretariat that Cantonment Police handed over a notice to remove the makeshift sheds and flex boards placed there. The reason cited: footpath encroachment.

Not long back, the city witnessed tense scenes between the corporation and agitators at Manaveeyam Veedhi, during the anti-SIR protests attended by actor-activist Prakash Raj. The event also led to the corporation exploring options to restrict protests along the street.

It’s only natural for the legislative hub of the state to host protests of all kinds. And when attempts are made to shut them down, those at the receiving end will ask: where then should we legally protest?

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission, in a order dated May 17, 2019, instructed the additional chief secretary of the home department and state police chief to find a suitable solution to the case involving protests that disrupted people’s freedom of movement. In a complaint regarding protesters encroaching sidewalks, the commission suggested a permanent venue for protests.

The directive, signed by then chairperson Justice Antony Dominic, also pointed out that a report issued by the additional chief Secretary of home department had also suggested a dedicated protest site. However, suggestions seem to have reached a standstill, with no major move noticed towards the allocation of a dedicated protest site.