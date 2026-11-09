Two weeks into hunger strike, LPST rank holder Valarmathi faces police notice over sheds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was nearly two weeks into lower primary school teacher (LPST) rank holder Valarmathi’s hunger strike before the secretariat that Cantonment Police handed over a notice to remove the makeshift sheds and flex boards placed there. The reason cited: footpath encroachment.
Not long back, the city witnessed tense scenes between the corporation and agitators at Manaveeyam Veedhi, during the anti-SIR protests attended by actor-activist Prakash Raj. The event also led to the corporation exploring options to restrict protests along the street.
It’s only natural for the legislative hub of the state to host protests of all kinds. And when attempts are made to shut them down, those at the receiving end will ask: where then should we legally protest?
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission, in a order dated May 17, 2019, instructed the additional chief secretary of the home department and state police chief to find a suitable solution to the case involving protests that disrupted people’s freedom of movement. In a complaint regarding protesters encroaching sidewalks, the commission suggested a permanent venue for protests.
The directive, signed by then chairperson Justice Antony Dominic, also pointed out that a report issued by the additional chief Secretary of home department had also suggested a dedicated protest site. However, suggestions seem to have reached a standstill, with no major move noticed towards the allocation of a dedicated protest site.
“Whatever it takes, people need a place to protest, and it should be right before the eyes of authorities. We do this to capture their attention. The cases registered against us, and the move to take down our sheds are simply aimed at sabotaging the protest,” said Valarmathi.
Stressing that no government will ever favour protests, Collective for Democracy convenor Emil B S said that protests are organised to meet valid demands. “The idea of a dedicated protest site itself is incongruent. It is the protesters who get to decide where to protest. If it is against the state government, a protest can be held before the secretariat, or before the Lok Bhavan, if it against the Centre. Authorities cannot decide where people should express their dissent constitutionally,” he told TNIE.
Even while clarifying that there is no disagreement with protesters’ demands, president of People for Better Society (PEBS) V R Ajith Kumar said that priority should be given to pedestrians on footpaths. “A space like Jantar Mantar is allocated in Delhi for demonstrations. Similarly, a space should be allocated here, too. Protests should at least be shifted to less-crowded areas,” Ajith said.