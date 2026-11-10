Thiruvananthapuram: After years of delay, G5.5 crore ABC hospital project finally takes off

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of impasse, the city corporation’s ambitious plan to set up a multi-specialty veterinary hospital and Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre project on the lines of Greater Chennai Corporation model is finally taking off with the council approving a Rs 5.5 crore project that aims to manage the growing stray dog population in the capital.

The project conceived back in 2021 aims to strengthen the city’s stray dog management infrastructure. The plan is to execute the project in two phases. “The total project cost is Rs 5.5 crore. To facilitate execution at the corporation level, the work has been split into two phases. The first phase, estimated at Rs 2.5 crore, will primarily cover the civil structures and basic infrastructure. The remaining Rs 3 crore will be utilised in the second phase,” said a senior corporation official. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to conduct around 40 ABC surgeries per day.

“Once the facility is fully operational, we will be equipped to perform around 40 surgeries daily, targeting nearly 1,200 animals per month. Currently, our capacity is limited to just about 100 surgeries a month. At full capacity, we estimate handling around 8,000 dogs annually,” the official said.

The project is expected to accelerate the corporation’s efforts to control the stray dog population. “In the initial year of full-scale operation, we expect to handle around 8,000 dogs.