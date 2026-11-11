DTPC to engage private players to revive Kovalam Sunbath Park

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After lying abandoned for over a decade, the Silent Valley Sunbath Park is finally set for a revival with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) gearing up to rope in private players to run the facility.

Developed by the tourism department in 2014 as a dedicated sea-view relaxation zone for tourists, the facility has remained unused. “It was an ambitious project set up in the land owned by the department as a new attraction. After the completion the department couldn’t tender the property because of intervention by a private hotelier,” said a senior official with the tourism department.

“The DTPC did not proceed with the tender process following discussions at higher levels and the facility turned into a dead asset. We couldn’t open it up for the tourists. The facility is in dire straits now and has reportedly turned into a hub of anti-social activities,” the official added.

In an effort to revive the dead asset and make it useful, the DTPC has approached the tourism department seeking permission to invite private players through a tender to renovate and develop the facility.

“The objective is to generate revenue. Whoever takes up the facility should ensure that it is properly developed and maintained,” said the official.

According to the official, the plan is to invite tenders, and the bidder is expected to undertake the necessary renovation and make the existing structures functional.

“The buildings could be converted into a restaurant or similar commercial establishments, alongside the possibility of restoring the bathing facilities. There is a huge pond and heritage structures in the premises,” the official added.