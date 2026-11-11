DTPC to engage private players to revive Kovalam Sunbath Park

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After lying abandoned for over a decade, the Silent Valley Sunbath Park is finally set for a revival with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) gearing up to rope in private players to run the facility.
Developed by the tourism department in 2014 as a dedicated sea-view relaxation zone for tourists, the facility has remained unused. “It was an ambitious project set up in the land owned by the department as a new attraction. After the completion the department couldn’t tender the property because of intervention by a private hotelier,” said a senior official with the tourism department.
“The DTPC did not proceed with the tender process following discussions at higher levels and the facility turned into a dead asset. We couldn’t open it up for the tourists. The facility is in dire straits now and has reportedly turned into a hub of anti-social activities,” the official added.
In an effort to revive the dead asset and make it useful, the DTPC has approached the tourism department seeking permission to invite private players through a tender to renovate and develop the facility.
“The objective is to generate revenue. Whoever takes up the facility should ensure that it is properly developed and maintained,” said the official.
According to the official, the plan is to invite tenders, and the bidder is expected to undertake the necessary renovation and make the existing structures functional.
“The buildings could be converted into a restaurant or similar commercial establishments, alongside the possibility of restoring the bathing facilities. There is a huge pond and heritage structures in the premises,” the official added.
Meanwhile, the proposed KIIFB funded comprehensive development plan for Kovalam revival, approved by the cabinet in February 2023, continues to drag on. The project worth `93 crores proposes infrastructure development at Hawa and Lighthouse beaches, improved connectivity, coastal protection measures and renovation of tourist amenities. The destination continues to be in a state of neglect with the majority of the street lights going defunct making it unsafe for tourists and visitors.
To address this issue, the tourism department has sanctioned `1.07 crores for electrification and beautification of street lights at Kovalam. A total of `35.05 lakh has been sanctioned for revamping and maintaining street lights from Vellar Junction to Grove Beach via Samudra Park.
“Currently, the high mast lights in Kovalam are non-functional because their annual maintenance contract has expired. Keltron was managing the maintenance, but after the AMC period ended, the fixtures severely rusted and got damaged. New tenders will be invited soon,” said the official.