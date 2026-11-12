Car for Car Challenge: Diecast collectors in Kerala to race for keeps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Diecast car collectors in the city will have more than miniature masterpieces to show off at their next meet-up. The Trivandrum Diecast Community is introducing a ‘Car for Car Challenge’, where collectors will race their prized miniature cars against each other, with the winner taking home the opponent’s car.

The challenge, billed by the organisers as possibly the first of its kind in Kerala’s diecast community, will feature head-to-head matchups in a best-of-three format.

Participants must use licensed cars that pass inspection, and modifications are not permitted. Race stewards will decide whether a car is eligible.

Before a race, both participants must mutually agree on the cars they are putting up. The winner claims the other collector’s car, with no withdrawals permitted once the race begins.

The challenge will be part of the upcoming Trivandrum Diecast Community meet-up on November 14, from 4pm to 8pm, at Cordial Suites near Cordial Sopanam at Aristo Junction. The event will also feature diecast displays, collections, and opportunities for enthusiasts to meet fellow collectors.

For tickets, visit @trivandrum.diecast