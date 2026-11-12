Kerala government to roll out family mapping across state to identify children at risk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to curb atrocities against children, the state government is planning for a Family Sustainable Mapping across the state to identify children living in vulnerable circumstances and intervene before cases of abuse, neglect and exploitation occur. The initiative is being planned in the wake of the death of a two-year-old child in Alappuzha, reportedly due to suspected malnutrition. Minister for Women and Child Development Bindhu Krishna said that the decision to introduce the mapping system was taken at a meeting convened following the incident.

Under the initiative, the circumstances of families and children will be assessed through a coordinated exercise involving schools, anganwadis, local self government institutions, District Child Protection Units,health workers and the police. Children facing risks such as malnutrition,neglect, domestic violence, child labour, begging, school dropout,substance abuse and various forms of exploitation will be identified and provided necessary protection and rehabilitation.

The women and child development, health, police and local self-government departments will jointly coordinate the exercise. The initiative aims to strengthen existing child protection mechanisms and enable authorities to identify warning signs early rather than intervening only after incidents of abuse or exploitation are reported.

The government also plans to strengthen coordinated efforts to prevent sexual abuse, physical and mental harassment, human trafficking and online exploitation of children. The minister announced the programme at a press meet convened to announce the children selected for Ujjwalabalyam Awards 2025. As many as 52 children from all 14 districts have been selected for the awards, instituted by the Women and Child Development department to recognise exceptional talent among children.

The awardees have demonstrated excellence in diverse fields, including arts, sports, literature, science, social work, environmental conservation, IT, agriculture, waste management, charitable activities, crafts, sculpture etc. The awards will be presented during the statelevel Children’s Day celebrations on November 14.