‘No Barriers’ project will be launched soon: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to bring in a culture of treating persons with disabilities with dignity and respect, Keralam will launch a comprehensive, first-of-its-kind project called ‘No Barriers’ this month, said Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday.

The state will also introduce a comprehensive disability policy incorporating advanced systems from developed countries, said the CM. He was speaking after inaugurating an artificial limb distribution camp, organised jointly by DP World, Rotary Club of Trivandrum Central, and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS)- Jaipur Foot, in the state capital.

“The government wants to make it clear to persons with disabilities and senior citizens that they are not alone. Keralam is the first state in the country to establish a dedicated department for senior citizens. By providing high-tech artificial limbs free of cost, around 400 individuals are being given a new lease on life,” the CM said.

The CM handed over a prosthetic leg to Anugraha LV Nair, a Class 6 student of Kushavarakkal Government UPS, who lost her leg in a road accident in June 2026. During the camp, free artificial limbs, calipers, and assistive devices will be provided to 400 people facing mobility challenges from various parts of Keralam and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.