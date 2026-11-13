Two kg gold snatched from owner at Thiruvananthapuram's Chalai market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major midnight heist, gold reportedly weighing about two kilograms was robbed from a jewellery owner while he was returning home from his shop at Chalai market on Thursday.

The gold belonging to Vaishnavi jewellery owned by Maharashtra natives was stolen when one of the owners was carrying gold in a bag to his home at Valiyasala by 11 pm.

The gold was snatched away by a gang that came in a bike, while CCTV visuals showed another bike-borne gang roaming closeby, indicating that multiple men were involved in the snatching that occurred in the commercial hub of the capital city.